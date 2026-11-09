Delhi HC directs to constitute committee for repair, sealing and demolition of dangerous buildings during GRAP

NEW DELHI: Amid a series of building collapses in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the MCD commissioner to constitute a high-powered committee, in consultation with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, within a week for repair, sealing, or demolition of dangerous and dilapidated buildings during GRAP-related anti-pollution restrictions.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the order after taking suo-motu cognisance of the “imminent threat” to the lives of occupants and owners of such buildings as well as to the passers-by and occupants of adjoining properties, saying the court cannot just remain a “mute spectator" in the face of tragedies like the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The judge observed that since demolition activities were prohibited during GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan)-related restrictions, the civic authorities could not take steps for the removal of such dangerous structures till February 10.

The court passed the order while dealing with a case in which the MCD has issued a notice under Section 348 (Removal of dangerous buildings) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act for a property found to be in a “ruinous condition”.

"No doubt, the directions issued under GRAP cannot be disregarded; however, at the same time it cannot be ignored that the ongoing rampant unauthorised constructions within the jurisdiction of this Court have very serious repercussions and are endangering/ exposing human lives to an imminent but avoidable risk/ danger.

"The Commissioner, MCD in consultation with the Chief Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, is directed to constitute a High-Powered Committee as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within the next week," the judge said in an order passed on November 6.