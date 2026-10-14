Jantar Mantar breach: CJP's Das, Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody; Dipke tells Modi to 'show guts'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police sources said.

Bail bond formalities for their associate Ajinkya Shinde are being finalised, they said. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate again on Wednesday morning.

Notably, the trio were detained early Tuesday after allegedly breaching barricades and entering the protest site, which was recently denotified as a designated venue for demonstrations, and raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Police have registered a case against them on charges including trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, sources said.

Ranka and Das had signed a bond to maintain peace for a year after being detained on Saturday during an earlier protest in the national capital, officials said.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Central government for crushing dissent.

In an X post, he said, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to five days' judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar."

"Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics," he posted.