Ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march, Connaught Place Central Park shut for two days

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ordered the closure of Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 and 17, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Lehra do Tiranga” march at the venue on Friday, while Delhi Police has urged the public to stay away from the gathering.

The park’s closure comes after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the CJP from holding the protest.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place, even as prohibitory orders remain in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

The NDMC, in a notice dated October 15, said the park would remain closed to the public “due to administrative reasons”. The civic body has also asked police to ensure adequate security to prevent unauthorised access to the park, the police statement said.

The CJP has called on people to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, party founder Abhijit Dipke appealed to political parties and civil society groups to join the march, rising above ideological differences.

“I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved,” Dipke said.

The proposed march comes amid a stand-off between the party and Delhi Police over demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.