Ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march, Connaught Place Central Park shut for two days

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ordered the closure of Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 and 17, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Lehra do Tiranga” march at the venue on Friday, while Delhi Police has urged the public to stay away from the gathering.
The park’s closure comes after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the CJP from holding the protest.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place, even as prohibitory orders remain in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.
The NDMC, in a notice dated October 15, said the park would remain closed to the public “due to administrative reasons”. The civic body has also asked police to ensure adequate security to prevent unauthorised access to the park, the police statement said.
The CJP has called on people to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, party founder Abhijit Dipke appealed to political parties and civil society groups to join the march, rising above ideological differences.
“I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved,” Dipke said.
The proposed march comes amid a stand-off between the party and Delhi Police over demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives and public and private property, police said. It warned that legal action would be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders.
Police also said trader and market associations in Connaught Place and neighbouring areas had sought protection for their establishments against unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which could disrupt business during the festive season.
The force appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and maintain peace. It also stressed that the national flag must be displayed and the national anthem sung in accordance with prescribed norms, with due respect, dignity and decorum.
The march follows the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Earlier this week, Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. The CJP challenged the move by returning to the venue with the national flag.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar ahead of Friday’s proposed march, with several companies of paramilitary forces stationed in the national capital. Police personnel will be deployed at strategic locations, barricades erected and the movement of protesters and commuters regulated to maintain law and order.
A senior police officer said Connaught Place was not a designated protest site.
“Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a designated protest site. Protesters can hold demonstrations at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the requisite permission,” an official said.
(With inputs from PTI)