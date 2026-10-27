Jamia under siege as Section 163 is enforced, gates welded shut on day 16 of hunger strike

NEW DELHI: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia described the university as a "virtual police garrison appearing to be under a state-imposed quarantine” on Tuesday, as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was enforced outside the campus, with police announcements warning of legal action against those assembling in the area.

The university resembled a fortress, with sealed gates, welded grills, electricity and water supplies cut off, and a heavy deployment of the Delhi Police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Several detention buses, a riot control vehicle and a tear gas van were also stationed in the area as the students’ hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union continued for a 16th day.

Security arrangements were tightened across the campus, with additional guards deployed at the gates and alternative entrances sealed. Double grills were installed at several entry points, while lanes behind the main gates, which have smaller openings through which people can enter the campus, were barricaded.

The Ibn-e-Sina block gate, which was reportedly broken during Monday’s unrest, was welded shut, with another layer of grills installed. Security was also tightened outside the vice-chancellor’s office and residence, while a large number of police personnel gathered at the Tikona Park parking lot, awaiting further directions.

The stretch from Holy Family Hospital to Batla House Chowk remained choked throughout the day amid the heavy police deployment.

The intensified restrictions came a day after the university administration issued a notification asking students to vacate the premises, announcing that mid-term examinations would be held online and that online classes would continue until November 8.