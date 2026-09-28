A safety net with too many holes

A series of alleged sexual assault, stalking and harassment cases involving women and minor girls across Delhi this September has renewed scrutiny of the Capital’s public-safety system. The incidents occurred in a tailoring shop, a residential neighbourhood, an open area, a large public park and roads near educational and transport hubs. The cases are separate. But taken together, they raise a larger question: how effectively do policing, lighting, surveillance, public transport and the criminal justice system protect women and children in the city?

A month of warning signs

The most serious among recent cases was reported on September 21, when three men, posing as policemen, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at the Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple. Police arrested all three accused, including one after an exchange of fire. The survivor’s male friend had made the emergency call, and an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

According to a police account reported after the incident, the girl and her friend had entered the park at about 7.30 pm, and the PCR call was made around 8.45 pm. The interval does not, by itself, establish a failure of emergency response. But it highlights a metric that is rarely available in public discussions of women’s safety: the time between the beginning of an incident, the emergency call and the police response.