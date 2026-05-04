Assembly Elections 2026: Early trends show tight Bengal race; DMK leads in Tamil Nadu, BJP in Assam, UDF in Kerala

Early trends show mixed leads as counting begins across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, with counting underway across 823 constituencies in these states and the Union Territory.

These figures are based on initial postal ballot trends, with counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes having started at 08:30. The Election Commission is yet to declare any official trends.

In West Bengal, early trends from multiple television channels indicate a tight race, with the opposition BJP holding a slight edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is leading in 40 seats ahead of the AIADMK-led alliance, while Vijay’s TVK is ahead in a handful of constituencies.

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in over 35 seats, while the Congress-led alliance leads in seven.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are locked in a close contest, with the Congress-led front ahead in over 30 seats.

Follow live updates on results and trends: Tamil Nadu Results, West Bengal Results, Kerala Resuts, Assam Results, Puducherry Results