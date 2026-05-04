Assam Results 2026: Trends show BJP-led NDA surging ahead in 98 seats; Congress at 25

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in 98 seats in Assam, while the Congress was ahead in 25 constituencies, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Trends were available for all 126 constituencies, with the BJP leading in 78 seats and its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — ahead in 10 seats each.

The Congress was leading in 25 seats and its ally Raijor Dal in one, while the AIUDF was ahead in two seats and the CPI(M) in one.

AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was earlier leading, was trailing BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi in Khowang.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading in Jalukbari, while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi was trailing BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami in Jorhat.

AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, both ministers in the Sarma cabinet, were leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively.

Former Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, were leading in Dispur and Bihpuria.

Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan and Bimal Borah were also leading in their respective constituencies of Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh and Tingkhong.

Counting began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first. It is being conducted at 40 centres across 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre, while Nagaon has three counting centres and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two each.

Polling for all 126 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, with a record 85.96% of the state’s 2.5 crore voters casting their ballots.

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