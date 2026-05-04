Puducherry elections 2026: AINRC-led NDA heads for victory; CM Rangasamy secures Thattanchavady seat

The AINRC-led NDA maintained a clear advantage in Puducherry as counting of votes for 30 assembly constituencies progressed on Monday.

The Congress-DMK alliance was restricted to two seats in the Union Territory.

At the end of four rounds of counting, which was the last one, Chief Minister N Rangasamy won the Thattanchavady seat with a comfortable margin of 4,441 votes against TVK-backed Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam candidate E Vinayakam.

Rangasamy has contested from two segments, Thattanchavady and Mangalam segments.

AINRC candidates R Ravikumar, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, C Aiyappan, E Mohandoss, P Rajavelu, and P R N Thirumurugan were ahead in Villianur, Muthialpet, Ariankuppam, Enbalam, Nettapakkam, and Karaikal North, Election Commission data revealed.

BJP candidates A Namassivayam and T K SM Meenatchisundaram were ahead in Mannadipet and Neravy T R Pattinam constituencies.

Votes are being counted from 8 am across six centres, following a record turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since the Union Territory’s first Assembly election in 1964. Nearly 13,000 voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and officials on duty, exercised their franchise through postal ballots.

Exit polls have given an edge to the NDA, with Axis My India predicting 16-20 seats for the NDA and 6-8 for the DMK-Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

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