Tamil Nadu Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK surges ahead of DMK, AIADMK; CM Stalin, ministers trail

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) surged ahead in early trends, leading in over 100 seats in a three-way contest, with the AIADMK-led alliance in second place with just over 70 seats.

The incumbent DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance trailed in third with just over 50 seats, with Chief Minister MK Stalin and several cabinet colleagues behind, according to early trends.

Notably, the Election Commission data showed TVK leading in 83 seats, the AIADMK in 58 and the DMK in 34.

According to EC data and television trends, as many as 23 cabinet ministers, including CM Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, are trailing in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay was leading in both Perambur and Tiruchy East constituencies, while AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami was ahead in Edappadi. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran was trailing in Sattur, and Tamilisai Soundararajan was behind in Mylapore, with trends indicating the party trailing in 26 of the state’s 27 constituencies.

Around two hours after postal ballot counting and the start of multi-round EVM counting, TVK pulled ahead of both the DMK and AIADMK, with the ruling party struggling to keep pace.

If sustained, the trends could mark a major electoral upset, echoing historic turning points in 1967 and 1977, when CN Annadurai and later MG Ramachandran reshaped the state’s political landscape.

TVK was leading in several Chennai constituencies, traditionally DMK strongholds, while the DMK’s performance ran counter to most exit polls that had projected it ahead, citing its welfare-driven governance model.

Across the state, the DMK and AIADMK were closely trailing TVK in several constituencies, indicating a highly competitive three-way contest.

Follow live updates on results and trends: Tamil Nadu Results, West Bengal Results, Kerala Resuts, Assam Results, Puducherry Results

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)