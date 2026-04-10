'I will answer in High Court': Humayun Kabir alleges conspiracy over ‘sting video’; Amit Shah denies BJP link

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, on Friday alleged a conspiracy after chaos erupted in poll-bound West Bengal over a purported “sting video” shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking in Islampur, Kabir claimed that Mamata Banerjee shares “good relations” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and alleged that the circulation of a December 19 video in April was part of a larger conspiracy ahead of the Assembly polls.

“A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy. I will answer them in the High Court,” he said.

The controversy deepened after Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrew its alliance with AJUP, citing concerns over the “integrity of Muslims” following the video, in which Kabir allegedly spoke of a “Rs 1,000 crore” deal. Kabir denied the allegations, claiming the video was AI-generated.

Kabir has remained in the spotlight since announcing plans for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and laying its foundation stone. He was subsequently suspended and expelled by the TMC, after which he launched his own party.

Reacting to the development, TMC MLA Arindam Guin termed Kabir a “traitor” and accused him of colluding with the BJP to split minority votes. Meanwhile, AIMIM reiterated concerns over the socio-economic marginalisation of Muslims in West Bengal, describing the community as “one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed.”