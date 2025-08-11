Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' to release worldwide except India on August 29

MUMBAI: Months after its India release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack, romantic drama movie 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is now set to hit overseas screens on August 29.

A source close to the film said 'Abir Gulaal' will hit theatres in over 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on August 29 worldwide except India.

The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was slated for release in India on May 9 but found itself at the centre of a huge controversy in the aftermath of April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Many trade organisations, including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their call for a ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry.

The release of the film, which would have marked Khan's comeback to Indian cinema, was cancelled.