Understanding the population and demographic challenge

NEW DELHI: Recent remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and two chief ministers of Southern states have ignited a heated debate around crucial issues such as India’s demographic trends, declining fertility rates, and the pressing social and economic challenges the country faces.

Bhagwat’s suggestion that Indian couples should aim to have at least three children to bolster the nation’s population, sparked not only a political backlash, but also raised significant concerns about the perception of reducing women to mere ‘child bearers’ while overlooking their autonomy and reproductive rights.

He cited a scientific concept known as the Total fertility rate (TFR), advocating for families to have three children instead of the familiar slogan of ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ (We two, ours two). This well-known phrase was integral to India’s national family planning programme and has been a staple in the public consciousness for decades. TFR represents the average number of children a woman is expected to bear throughout her reproductive years, serving as a key indicator of population growth and demographic health.

“Our country’s population policy, formulated in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. Population science says so,” Bhagwat said.

RSS’ earlier stance

Though population control policy has always been high on the BJP and RSS agenda, the RSS had adopted a measured approach to it. In his 2022 Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat argued in favour of a comprehensive population control policy to tackle demographic challenges over the next 50 years. He also said that religion-based population balance is an important subject that can’t be ignored.

“If population is used correctly, it is not a burden, but rather a means. We have a demographic dividend. China is getting old. We are going to remain young for the next 30 years... We also have to think about the population. How many people can our country feed after 50 years... A comprehensive policy is required,” he had said. In 2004 and 2015, the RSS passed resolutions on population control policy.

In 2015, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai said family planning “was not a personal matter for Hindus anymore and if they adhered to the one-child norm, Muslims would take over the country.”

Responding to Bhagwat’s remarks, former Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha told this paper that by advocating a three-child norm, the RSS chief addressed a crucial concern of decline in the young population. In 2019, Sinha, then a BJP MP moved a private member’s bill proposing that every government employee shall give an undertaking to “not procreate more than two children” and to reward those who follow the two-child policy.

Sinha is of the view that ‘demographic imbalance’ in terms of the rising population of Muslims vis-à-vis Hindus, is a major concern that needs to be addressed. “As per the 2011 Census, the Hindu population is decreasing in the country. We can’t deny that truth,” said Sinha, adding that the social discourse must get more attention. While Sinha withdrew the bill later, he said there was no contradiction with the government on it.