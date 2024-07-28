Tackling unemployment head-on: Employment-linked incentive, skilling programme and other initiatives

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her recent General Budget speech, announced a slew of initiatives for the young population on skilling and internship opportunities in top companies so as to tackle unemployment challenges. The package on employment and skilling she promised to rollout is worth Rs 2 lakh crore. Of the five schemes related to jobs and skilling, three were Employment-Linked Incentives for the private sector. While Sitharaman gave a brief outline of the new schemes, their nuts and bolts would be announced later. The schemes are a recognition of the need to keep the youth invested in the country’s growth story.

Employment-Linked Incentive

Scheme A: This is for first-timers and is applicable to all those who enter the workforce newly with less than Rs 1 lakh salary per month. This scheme will be for two years (enrolment), and will cover about 1 crore people every year. With an outlay of Rs 23,000 crore over three years, this scheme is projected to benefit 210 lakh employees. The government will offer first timers a direct subsidy, which will be one month's wage with a cap of Rs 15,000. The subsidy will be paid in three instalments.

“First timers have a learning curve before they become fully productive; subsidy is to assist employees and employers in hiring of first timers," the finance minister said. All these schemes will be based on enrolment in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This subsidy is vital for both employees as well as employers as it supports their learning curve. The employee has to undergo compulsory online financial literacy course before claiming the second instalment. The subsidy would have to be refunded by the employer if the employment to the first timer ends within a year of recruitment.

Scheme B: This is for job creation in manufacturing to incentivise additional employment in the sector. It is expected to benefit 30 lakh youth entering employment, and their employers. Corporate and non-corporate entities with a three-year track record of EPFO contribution will be eligible for this scheme. With an outlay of Rs 52,000 crore over six years, an incentive will be provided under this scheme at a specified scale direct to the employee and the employer with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first four years of employment. If the employment ends within one year of recruitment, the employer would have to refund the subsidy.

Scheme C: The third scheme provides support to employers. It covers all additional employment within a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month across all sectors. New employees under this scheme need not be new entrants to EPFO. For two years, the government will reimburse EPFO employer contribution, which is up to Rs 3,000 per month to the employer for the additional employees hired in the previous year. With an outlay of Rs 32,000 crore, the scheme targets 50 lakh beneficiaries.

These schemes have been appreciated across sectors as there is strong emphasis on youth empowerment. "Over the next five years, the FM has devised a plan to provide employment possibilities for almost 4.1 crore youth. The allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for employment and education to skill 20 lakh youth over five years is another noteworthy milestone. Jobs are the primary driver of economic growth, and putting new initiatives and allocations into practice would not only improve the employment situation but also have a significant impact on developing a trained labour force for all industries," said Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation.