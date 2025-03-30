Trial by fire for judicial probity

Unanswered questions

In an unprecedented move, CJI Sanjiv Khanna publicly disclosed a preliminary inquiry report on the matter late on March 22 without sharing it with the collegium, drawing some internal criticism. Though he went with the metaphor that sunlight is the best disinfectant, the document dump deepened the enigma surrounding the case. The disclosed documents — including Delhi HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya’s redacted findings and Justice Varma’s response, raised more questions than answers.

Among the documents was a video shared by the fire service department showing remains of the sacks of burnt notes. Justice Upadhyaya’s report suggested evidence tampering warranting further probe, as it cited the police chief as saying that debris from the room that was up in flames was cleared the next day.

All that intensified public scrutiny and revealed glaring inconsistencies in the narrative thus far. For example, who ordered the removal of the debris? The police chief had based his claim on the version of a security guard stationed at Justice Varma’s residence, who revealed that the debris and half-burnt articles were cleared from the scene on the morning of March 15. On whose instructions was this done, and where is this debris now?

According to the report made public by the CJI, multiple half-burnt sacks containing “remains of Indian currency” were seen on the site. If so, why wasn’t the scene immediately sealed? Union home minister Amit Shah on March 28 set the record straight saying action couldn’t be taken in the absence of an FIR, which could not be booked because of the procedural issues described earlier.

Intriguingly, the security guard’s statement does not explicitly mention any currency being among the cleared debris. Was the money removed covertly, and if so, by whom? A few bits of burnt notes found outside the judge’s home later made the case more curious.

The Delhi HC Chief Justice’s secretary visited the outhouse along with Justice Varma the next day and noted the presence of charred remains. However, the secretary’s report to his boss made no reference to currency or financial remnants. Why?

Besides , the secretary’s report seemed to contradict the security guard’s testimony. If the debris had been removed in the morning, how could the secretary have observed burnt articles on the night of March 15?

Justice Varma, in his defence, dismissed the notion that he or his family members stored cash in the outhouse, deeming such an idea “incredible and incredulous”. The storeroom in question was reportedly accessible to staff, security personnel, and even Central Public Works Department employees. Why would anyone stash unaccounted wealth in an easily accessible, unguarded space?

Has the police seized the device used to record the viral video? Footage of the video showing burnt currency notes at the site, if genuine, would serve as a crucial piece of evidence.

Why did the police take over 17 hours to inform Delhi High Court Chief Justice Upadhyaya about the incident? The fire was reported around 11.43 pm on March 14. However, it wasn’t until 4.50 pm on March 15 that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefed Chief Justice Upadhyaya about the outcome. This delay is particularly suspect given that the Commissioner allegedly already had possession of the incriminating video. What transpired within those crucial 17 hours?

Justice Varma alleged foul play, suggesting that the entire episode could be an orchestrated effort to trap him. If so, critical evidence should be present in the CCTV recordings from his residence. For context, the alert to the fire service came from Justice Varma’s secretary and the judge’s daughter.