Jharkhand job exam stir enters 18th day; BJP observes bandh, ABVP workers detained

The agitation by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 18th day on Tuesday, with the BJP observing a statewide bandh and the ABVP planning a march to the state Assembly.

The BJP called the bandh from 8 am to midnight in protest against police action against demonstrators during their march to the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The ABVP said it would take out a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’ from the old Assembly premises to the new complex.

Several ABVP workers were detained on Tuesday during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against police action against students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior police officer said.

The detention was made as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members started their procession from the old Vidhan Sabha area in Ranchi, he said.

The students, protesting since July 25, are demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of certain examinations and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Six protesters are also on an indefinite hunger strike, with two of them hospitalised.

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the protesting students under the JPSC-JSSC Manch failed to yield a breakthrough on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of lacking seriousness in resolving the issue.

The government panel said it was unfortunate that the students continued their agitation despite the authorities conceding to “98 per cent of their demands”. The protesters rejected the claim and maintained their demands.