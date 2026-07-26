'Beaten worse than rabid dogs’: K C Venugopal demands PM’s apology over police crackdown on students

"Every action of the Home Ministry during the protest will be questioned strongly in Parliament. The discussion can move forward smoothly only after the government answers these questions. The government must also explain the exact procedures it followed instead of resorting to eyewash measures," he said.

Venugopal said that the prime minister should apologise to the students.

"The prime minister released videos addressing Gen Z. If he had even a little sincerity, he should have at least said that what happened to the students was wrong. After such a brutal crackdown took place right under his nose, he remained silent. The country wants him to apologise, and we repeat that demand," he said.

He alleged that students were beaten "worse than rabid dogs" and said the prime minister's silence over the incident was "extremely shameful."

Rejecting suggestions that the Congress was trying to appropriate the student movement, Venugopal said the protests were led by students and youth and supported collectively by opposition parties.

"This was not the struggle of any one platform. It was a joint struggle. We have never underestimated any organisation that participated in it. Congress has complete confidence in itself and stands firmly with the issues raised by the students," he said.

Referring to the role of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the protests, Venugopal said the former had stood firmly with the students and even led demonstrations near the prime minister's residence despite security restrictions.

"It is Gandhi who has consistently raised the issue of paper leaks across the country. We have no hesitation in acknowledging the contribution of any organisation or party. But this victory belongs to the students and youth of India who led the struggle," he said.