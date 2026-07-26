'Beaten worse than rabid dogs’: K C Venugopal demands PM’s apology over police crackdown on students

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the government, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students over the police action against protesters demonstrating in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.
He alleged that several questions remained unanswered by the Union government regarding the police action against students protesting in the national capital.
"The Delhi Police confronted the student protest in an unprecedented manner. Paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, were also deployed. Why were pellet balls used? What kind of weapons were authorised? Under whose instructions were they used? Was it under the instructions of the home minister," Venugopal asked.
He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was duty-bound to answer these questions in Parliament.
"Every action of the Home Ministry during the protest will be questioned strongly in Parliament. The discussion can move forward smoothly only after the government answers these questions. The government must also explain the exact procedures it followed instead of resorting to eyewash measures," he said.
Venugopal said that the prime minister should apologise to the students.
"The prime minister released videos addressing Gen Z. If he had even a little sincerity, he should have at least said that what happened to the students was wrong. After such a brutal crackdown took place right under his nose, he remained silent. The country wants him to apologise, and we repeat that demand," he said.
He alleged that students were beaten "worse than rabid dogs" and said the prime minister's silence over the incident was "extremely shameful."
Rejecting suggestions that the Congress was trying to appropriate the student movement, Venugopal said the protests were led by students and youth and supported collectively by opposition parties.
"This was not the struggle of any one platform. It was a joint struggle. We have never underestimated any organisation that participated in it. Congress has complete confidence in itself and stands firmly with the issues raised by the students," he said.
Referring to the role of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the protests, Venugopal said the former had stood firmly with the students and even led demonstrations near the prime minister's residence despite security restrictions.
"It is Gandhi who has consistently raised the issue of paper leaks across the country. We have no hesitation in acknowledging the contribution of any organisation or party. But this victory belongs to the students and youth of India who led the struggle," he said.
Commenting on reports that Gandhi was injured during the protests, Venugopal said blood was seen coming from the Congress leader's nose after the police action.
"I was sitting right next to him. Blood was coming from his nose. All of us sustained injuries. But Gandhi himself said that instead of discussing our injuries, the country should discuss the brutal manner in which poor students were beaten," he said.
Responding to questions on alleged police misconduct against Youth Congress workers in Kerala, Venugopal said some police officers were yet to shed the "hangover" of the previous government.
"It has only been two months since the change of government. Some officers are still carrying the hangover of the last 10 years. They will eventually realise that the situation has changed," he said.
He, however, said that if any complaint had been lodged, the police should investigate it properly.
Asked about the Enforcement Directorate probe involving Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL money laundering case, Venugopal said the Congress had maintained from the beginning that the alleged financial transactions took place because of the former chief minister's influence.
"This is what we said from the very beginning. Initially, it was claimed that the money was paid as remuneration for services. We had maintained that it happened because of the chief minister's influence. The investigation is continuing, and let it proceed in accordance with the law," he said.
Speaking to reporters here, the Alappuzha MP said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of opposition parties on Monday morning to chalk out a joint strategy for the Parliament session.
Venugopal said the Centre had circulated a proposed legislation aimed at making the examination system foolproof and introducing stricter legal provisions against examination malpractices.
"We will discuss the proposed bill and decide the parliamentary strategy unanimously at the meeting of opposition parties," he said.