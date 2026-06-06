Ahead of INDIA bloc meet, CPI(M) asks Congress to explain BJP 'deal' accusation

Baby also pointed out that the INDIA bloc was constituted as a broad platform to politically fight the BJP, and parties of diverse ideologies and programmes who are electoral rivals in several states came together for this purpose, adding that the CPI(M) had worked consistently since the alliance's inception in 2023 to strengthen opposition unity.

Questioning the Congress' position, he noted that the party simultaneously partnered with the CPI(M) at the national level while accusing it of collusion with the BJP in Kerala, and said it cannot be taken lightly.

Warning that the issue had implications for opposition cohesion, Baby said the Congress leadership needed to "clear the air" on what he termed "disruptive moves" before the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting.

"Unless these matters are clarified, the very purpose of the INDIA bloc would be in question," Baby said in the letter.

Even as it raised the matter, the CPI(M) reiterated its commitment to opposition coordination. Baby said the party would continue to work with INDIA bloc partners and other opposition parties inside Parliament to resist what he described as the Modi government's "authoritarian, communal and anti-people policies".

This is not the first time the CPI(M) has flagged the issue.

Since the conclusion of the Kerala assembly elections, on several occasions, Baby has repeatedly criticised the Congress for alleging a tacit understanding between the Left and the BJP, arguing that such charges undermine the credibility of the opposition alliance.

Senior leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in the national capital Monday to discuss their joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government and reinforce opposition unity.

TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are among those likely to attend the meeting as per sources.

The DMK and the AAP are unlikely to attend the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)