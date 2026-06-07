23 parties set to attend INDIA bloc's 'janbandhan' meet, Congress says alliance remains united

Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday, the Congress said, asserting that the opposition alliance remains united through its diversity.

The meeting, branded as the 'INDIA janbandhan' gathering, will be held at the Constitution Club and is expected to discuss the alliance's future strategy, including preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "23 political parties have confirmed participation in the INDIA janbandhan meeting at Constitution Club, New Delhi, on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 12 noon."

Tagging Ramesh's post, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said, "Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie."

Ramesh said some parties would not be attending the meeting.

"There are some parties who have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons, even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies, seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy," he said.