Delhi HC's poser on proportionality of Telegram ban: 'How can rights of 150 million users be curtailed?'

NEW DELHI: Social media App Telegram was banned "temporarily" to prevent misleading crores of students so that they do not come on the streets, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday claiming that the app was the most preferred platform for terror activities.

The Centre made the submission after Justice Tejas Karia questioned how can the rights of 150 million people just be stopped because one set of citizen are appearing in examinations. “The question is can you block somebody else’s rights to protect someone else’s rights,” the judge asked.

The judge reserved verdict on Telegram’s plea challenging the government order banning the platform till June 22 in view of the NEET re-exam.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, said Telegram, because of its architecture, was a “Frankenstein”. “If a country like ours cannot take preventive action, where do we go?”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the government, said Telegram operates through cloud, “even if we block something and someone does a mischief, law enforcement agency can’t reach the person... This is the most preferred platform for terrorist activities,” the SG submitted.

To this, the bench asked, “How can we stop rights of 150 million people?” The law has been laid down in the Anuradha Bhasin judgment of the SC, the bench said.

The Centre’s counsel said the Supreme Court judgment in Bhasin does not prohibit blocking in any sense.

Application of mind

Telegram, through senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, questioned the logic behind the ban. “NEET will affect the sovereignty and integrity of India? What is the application of mind? On WhatsApp people are marketing,” Telegram’s counsel said.