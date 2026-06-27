Fire tragedies in India: PIL in SC seeks creation of guidelines for all high-risk public occupancy premises

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) by a lawyer seeking guidelines and the creation of a National Minimum Fire and Life Safety Framework (NMFLSN) for all high-risk public occupancy premises, including schools, coaching centres, hotels, hospitals, and commercial complexes.

The petition, filed in the apex court by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, comes in the wake of two devastating fire incidents this month, the Malviya Nagar guest house fire in Delhi, which killed 22 people and the Aliganj coaching centre fire in Lucknow, which claimed another 15 lives.

The petitioner, Goswami, has filed the plea in the top court invoking Articles 14, 19(1)(g), 21, and 21-A of the Constitution, arguing that the recurring pattern of preventable fire fatalities constitutes a systemic failure.

Goswami, talking to TNIE, said that the right to life under Article 21 is not a right to be rescued after a fire accident but instead the right to be protected from being exposed to such tragedies by a regulatory State that has the power, the codes, and the duty to prevent such danger.

The petition cited recurring tragedies and sought mandatory audits, public digital dashboard, and strict liability compensation among other things.