The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also emerged as a key party in the government's efforts to secure the required numbers. The party on Friday issued a three-line whip to all its eight MPs, directing them to remain present in the Lok Sabha without fail during the special sitting from November 30 to December 4.

The whip, issued by Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, described the legislative business scheduled during the period as very important and instructed the MPs to remain present and support the party's stand on the issues coming up for discussion and decision.

The directive assumes significance amid speculation over the NCP-SP's possible support for the delimitation Bill. However, the whip does not explicitly mention the legislation or direct the MPs to vote in favour of the government's proposal. The party's position on the Bill is expected to become clearer once its provisions are placed before Parliament.

NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule has indicated that the party could consider supporting the proposal if there is a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states. She has also argued that the growing size of parliamentary constituencies has made it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively represent their constituents.

The party had opposed the government's earlier attempt to push the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment in April. Its present position has therefore attracted attention, particularly given the importance of its eight votes in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre is also looking to secure the support of breakaway factions of the Trinamool Congress and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. MPs who broke away from the TMC have reportedly indicated their willingness to support the delimitation Bill. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which has one Lok Sabha MP, is also among the parties whose position could be significant.

However, the Congress and several other Opposition parties have maintained their opposition to linking women's reservation with delimitation. The Opposition had supported the principle of 33 per cent reservation for women but objected to the government's proposal to bring it into effect through a delimitation exercise based on population figures.

The Opposition has argued that such an exercise could alter the balance of representation between states, potentially disadvantaging southern states that have made progress in population control. It has also questioned the timing and the manner in which the government has sought to link the two exercises.

A Constitution amendment requires a special majority in both Houses of Parliament — a majority of the total membership and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. The government will therefore need to secure support beyond its existing alliance to get the proposed legislation through.

With the DMK and NCP-SP keeping their options open, the positions taken by regional parties are likely to be significant during the special sitting.