The Lok Sabha has revised the seating arrangements of 97 MPs, including 22 from the DMK, which will now sit separately from the Congress after Speaker Om Birla approved the party's request.

The decision comes after the DMK ended its alliance with the Congress following the latter's tie-up with C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, which formed the Tamil Nadu government in May.

DMK MPs had earlier approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking a separate seating arrangement after the two parties parted ways.

The changes come ahead of a special sitting of the Parliament during which a proposed constitutional amendment linking women's reservation to delimitation is set to be introduced.

The DMK on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's proposed legislation after saying its demands had been incorporated into the revised bill.

DMK MP Kanimozhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other party MPs to convey the decision. She said the party had decided to support the Bill following a meeting convened by DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"This morning, our leader MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand," she said.