The Lok Sabha has revised the seating arrangements of 97 MPs, including 22 from the DMK, which will now sit separately from the Congress after Speaker Om Birla approved the party's request.
The decision comes after the DMK ended its alliance with the Congress following the latter's tie-up with C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, which formed the Tamil Nadu government in May.
DMK MPs had earlier approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking a separate seating arrangement after the two parties parted ways.
The changes come ahead of a special sitting of the Parliament during which a proposed constitutional amendment linking women's reservation to delimitation is set to be introduced.
The DMK on Saturday announced its support for the Centre's proposed legislation after saying its demands had been incorporated into the revised bill.
DMK MP Kanimozhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other party MPs to convey the decision. She said the party had decided to support the Bill following a meeting convened by DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
"This morning, our leader MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand," she said.
"We have decided to support the Delimitation Bill because whatever the DMK had wanted in that bill, like last time when we spoke in Parliament, or even before that when the DMK government had passed a resolution in 2024, whatever we had asked for, today they have made it part of the bill. Whatever the DMK had insisted on is in the bill today. We had also insisted that there will be a freeze for the next 25 years. So all that is in the bill... Whatever we wanted, we've got," she said.
Kanimozhi said the DMK had sought an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 population figures, with the arrangement frozen for 25 years.
"When the government said that they will be increasing the number of seats, we wanted it to be done on the 1971 basis, and they have agreed to that, and a freeze on that for 25 years has also been accepted. So today, Tamil Nadu's number of MPs will be going up from 39 to 59... After this bill is passed, the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented," she said.
Earlier on Saturday, Stalin said the party had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years by supporting the proposed Delimitation Bill, which is likely to be introduced during the upcoming Parliament session.
Addressing a meeting of DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions. He said the DMK was the first party to raise concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states.
"For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)