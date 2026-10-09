‘Can’t bring everything to a halt’: SC tells Centre to regulate Metro, train services ahead of CJP protest

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and authorities to ensure that Delhi Metro and railway services are not completely stopped ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest on October 10, stressing that public transport must continue in a regulated manner to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said there was a distinction between imposing a complete prohibition on movement and regulating services to maintain law and order.

The court's observations came while hearing a plea challenging restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar, which has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that he would urge the authorities to reconsider the restrictions and allow Metro and railway services to operate in a suitably regulated manner, keeping in mind the principle of proportionality.

Taking note of the assurance, the bench said there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains.

The court also directed the authorities to give wide publicity to their revised decisions on Metro and railway services so that commuters are informed of the arrangements and public inconvenience is minimised.

It further asked the authorities to issue similar public advisories on traffic movement in Delhi and revisit road barricading arrangements. Alternative routes should be identified and publicised, the bench said.