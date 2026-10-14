'Jailing youth is cowardice': Rahul Gandhi backs CJP protests, slams judicial custody

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, calling the jailing of young people for peacefully waving the Tricolour “an act of cowardice”, soon after its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days in judicial custody.

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights," Gandhi wrote on X.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he added.