SC asks LS Speaker to expedite decision on disqualification of 20 rebel TMC MPs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it expected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take an "expeditious" decision on a plea seeking the disqualification of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was aware that it could not direct the Lok Sabha Speaker, "but we just want to remind him about expeditious resolution".

The plea was filed by Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing the TMC leader, submitted that the rebel parliamentarians had not filed their responses despite notices being issued to them and had sought a further extension.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Speaker, told the apex court that the Speaker had already issued notices on the disqualification petitions. "The Speaker is expected to know what he has to do. He knows the seriousness of the matter," he said.

At this juncture, the CJI remarked, "We will expect anything which is required to be decided expeditiously, the very nature of the lis... demands early adjudication. We just want to remind him about expeditious resolution."

Mehta then responded, "I want to ask a question to myself. Can a constitutional functionary remind another constitutional functionary of his constitutional duty?" He said the court should not prescribe a time limit for the Speaker in the present circumstances.

Justice Bagchi said, "We just remind the authority of ensuring expeditious resolution, keeping in mind the paramount importance of 10th Schedule. We may not give imperative directions, but keeping in mind the decision in the Keisham Meghachandra Singh case... have resolution of this issue expeditiously."

In Keisham Meghachandra Singh vs Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly (2020), the Supreme Court ruled that the Speaker must decide defection cases within a reasonable time, preferably within three months.

Justice Bagchi asked Mehta to submit a timeline for the Speaker's decision.

Mehta, however, said he could not give any commitment.

"I will not make any commitment. I will explore... This court's monitoring may not be justified. I would urge not to fix speaker's schedule," he said.