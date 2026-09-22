As LS Speaker's deadline expires, TMC rebel MPs seek four more weeks on disqualification pleas

NEW DELHI: The 20 Lok Sabha MPs who broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) have sought another four weeks to respond to petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, after their latest deadline expired on Tuesday, leaving the next step with Speaker Om Birla.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, parliamentary chairperson of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), said the MPs had yet to gather all the documents needed for their response and had requested an extension from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The decision is awaited as Mamata Banerjee fights a separate battle in the Supreme Court to reclaim her party’s name and election symbol ahead of the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

The rebel MPs had quit the Banerjee-led party in June following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and joined the little-known outfit Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The TMC has sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Early this month, the Speaker granted the 20 rebel TMC MPs until September 22 to respond to petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, according to sources.

Birla had issued notices to the MPs on August 26, giving them seven days to respond. He later extended the deadline to September 22 at their request, sources said.

The extension gave the rebel camp more time to weigh its response to the disqualification petitions and their possible legal and political consequences, sources said.