INDIA bloc parties likely to meet on September 30 amid row over ECI and SIR exercise

Opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to meet in the national capital on 30 September to discuss their strategy on the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other issues, sources said on Saturday.

They indicated that coordinated protests were also likely to be discussed.

The proposed meeting comes amid increased coordination among opposition parties, following reports of differences within the ECI over aspects of the SIR exercise and growing demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition parties are likely to discuss ways to mount an organised campaign on the issue, sources said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders have called on opposition parties, civil society groups and the public to unite against concerns surrounding the electoral process.

Trinamool Congress national joint secretary Derek O'Brien said the demand for Kumar's removal would remain central to the opposition's campaign, along with other demands including changes to the CEC selection process and opposition to the SIR.

"First, GK (Gyanesh Kumar) has to GO. Certain other demands have been raised as well. Those demands are very much in place, including how a CEC is selected and how SIR was a fraud. We will work unitedly, purposefully and swiftly," O'Brien said.