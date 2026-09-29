India-China ties ‘better’ today than two years ago: Jaishankar; says border normalcy key to relations

India-China relations are “better” today than they were a year or two ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, attributing the improvement to the easing of tensions along the border and the gradual restoration of normal bilateral engagement.

Speaking at an Asia Society event on Monday, Jaishankar said the relationship had been severely affected by the prolonged border standoff that began in 2020, but had started improving after the two sides resolved the immediate border issues.

“If you asked me, compared to where you were in 2025, is the relationship better today? I would say yes. Compared to 2024, even more so,” Jaishankar said.

He said the improvement was not necessarily the result of a “structural change”, but followed the stabilisation of a relationship that had deteriorated sharply after the 2020 border tensions.

“After what happened in 2020 and the long standoff that we had on the border, the relationship had really been impacted,” he said.