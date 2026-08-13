World Organ Donation Day: Experts call for awareness to curb myths as India sees record transplants

NEW DELHI: India recorded its highest-ever number of transplants in 2025, but experts on Friday said the country continues to face a severe shortage of donor organs, leaving tens of thousands of patients waiting, often for years and sometimes in vain.

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, experts said the country's organ donation rate remains below 1% of its population.

According to Dr Saurabh Singhal, Senior Consultant and Director, Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation (CLDT) at Aakash Healthcare, "The rise from under 5,000 transplants a decade ago to over 20,000 last year shows what better infrastructure, awareness, and coordination between hospitals can achieve."

"However, we are still meeting only a fraction of the actual need. For every patient who receives a transplant, several more remain on the waiting list, and many will not survive the wait," Dr Singhal added.

As per official estimates, the country recorded 20,138 organ transplants last year, a four-fold rise in a little over a decade.

However, more than 73,000 people need kidney transplants, while over 200 people died waiting for a kidney transplant in 2025. As many as 22,000 people need liver transplants in the country.

Experts across specialties said the record numbers reflect real progress, but cautioned that India is still a long way from meeting demand.

Dr Rohit Kaushal, Director and Head - Urology, Robotics, Kidney Transplantation and Uro-Oncology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, said, "What is encouraging is that this growth has not happened by accident. It has come alongside stronger regulatory frameworks, like the new national guidelines on brain-stem death certification and swap transplantation. Standardising these processes across states was long overdue, and it is already helping more hospitals run credible transplant programmes."