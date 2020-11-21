STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Ten new cases reported in Dharavi, Maharashtra caseload at 17,74,455

With 62 people succumbing to the infection, Maharashtra's cumulative toll reached 46,573, he said.

Published: 21st November 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

Live Updates
