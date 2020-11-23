COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Maharashtra reports 4,153 fresh cases, 30 deaths; caseload at 17,84,361

By Online Desk

India on Monday added 44,059 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 511 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 91,39,866 while toll touched 1,33,738.

However, the total active cases in India stands at 4,43,486 with 85,62,642 recoveries after 41,024 people were discharged in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, five vaccines are under different phases of clinical trials in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is conducting the phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR has already started the phase-three trail of the indigenously developed COVAXIN jab.