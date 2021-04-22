Bengal polls HIGHLIGHTS | Hurling of bombs, PM Modi's campaign cancellation mark end of sixth phase polling

By Online Desk

Sporadic violence marked the polling of the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly elections leaving at least six injured after bombs were hurled in North 24 Parganas district's Titagarh.

With a voter turnout of around 80 percent, a total of 43 seats went to the polls in this phase to decide the fate of 306 candidates in the fray.

The prime focus this time was on the minority Matua community, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party that comes to power in Bengal.

Seventeen seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas witnessed high-level polling on Thursday.

Elections were also held in the nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also cancelled his campaigning in Bengal on April 23 amid the escalating coronavirus situation in the country.

After this, no further meetings of his are scheduled in the poll-bound state, thus effectively concluding his rallies there for now.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are being held in eight phases, starting on March 27.

Votes will be counted on May 2 with the last phase scheduled to be held on April 29.