STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Tamil Nadu civic elections updates: Polling ends in state, results on February 22

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections.

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The voting for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the TN local body polls concluded peacefully.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State as the DMK government has performed well during the past nine months by implementing many schemes.

"Going by the updates we are getting from across the State, the DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations in the State," the Chief Minister told reporters earlier in the day, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward No.122 (SIET College) at Teynampet.

The ruling DMK and its allies contested this election together. The main opposition AIADMK's partners during the last year's Assembly polls like the PMK and BJP faced the civic polls on their own.

After a gap of over 10 years, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls were held today in a single phase.

The counting of votes would commence on February 22 in 268 centres.

Live Updates
03:30 Feb 19

WATCH | BJP booth agent created a scuffle and was later detained in Melur police station

11:53 Feb 19

These tribals travelled on bamboo rafts, then trekked 10 km to vote in TN local body polls

Their belief in democracy is so strong that they do not want to miss out on even a single opportunity to exercise their franchise. Meet the 18 of the 25 tribal residents of Injikuzhi, who reached Periyamyilar Kaani, a day ahead of the urban local body polls, by crossing the Papanasam dam on makeshift bamboo rafts. (READ MORE)

08:59 Feb 19

Driver stops bus midway to vote in TN local body polls

A video of a private bus driver halting his bus midway on Saturday to cast his vote in Bommidi has been receiving praise on social media. The driver was lauded for his diligence in exercising his democratic right to vote. (READ MORE)

07:03 Feb 19

Election officer seal the ballot box at Palayamkottai

06:50 Feb 19

AIADMK functionaries block Nagore-Nagapattinam Road

06:28 Feb 19

We hope authorities take steps to follow EC's guidelines: Visually Challenged Man

We hope that the authorities take steps to follow the Election Commission's guidelines in the future at the least. If such guidelines are followed and Braille sheets are provided, we will be independent and we will also be able to get a first-hand experice in voting without any one else's support: Visually challenged man

06:24 Feb 19

Braille sheet not provided, says visually challenged man

A visually challenged assistant English professor on Saturday said election authorities did not provide people like him a Braille sheet containing information on candidates and symbols to enable them to make an independent choice. While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission's norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own.

06:20 Feb 19

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls conclude peacefully

Polling for electing ward members for 648 urban local bodies concludes peacefully across Tamil Nadu. The counting of votes is to happen on February 22.

06:16 Feb 19

64.5 per cent of votes recorded until 5 PM in Mayiladuthurai

06:14 Feb 19

DMK demands action against BJP man who objected to a woman voter wearing Hijab

A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent and others at a polling station near here, when he objected to a woman voter wearing a Hijab, following which the saffron party man was sent out of the booth. The ruling DMK strongly condemned the BJP man for opposing the Muslim woman and sought action against him.

06:07 Feb 19

73.46% votes cast in Ariyalur till 5PM

68.53 per cent of votes were cast in the urban local body elections in Perambalur district and 73.46% of votes were cast in Ariyalur district till 5 PM.

06:06 Feb 19

Many female booth staffs clad in Burqa, played their roles in conducting polls

05:52 Feb 19

Some photos from today's Tamil Nadu ULB polls

05:49 Feb 19

COVID-19 patient arrives to cast her vote

05:35 Feb 19

47.18 per cent polling recorded as of 3 PM

The voter turnout in urban local body elections across the State stands at 47.18 per cent, as of 3 pm on Saturday, said a statement from the State Election Commission. Dharmapuri district topped registering 65.68 per cent of polling, followed by Namakkal (64.19 %), Karur (63.56 %), Ariyalur (62.34 %) and Villupuram (60.14%). The districts which witnessed higher voter turnout have the highest number of town panchayats compared to other districts. As of 3 pm, the polling percentage in town panchayats stood at 61.38, municipalities at 53.49 and Corporations at 39.13. The voter turnout remains low in Chennai city with 31.89 per cent.

05:31 Feb 19

After SEC's clarification, MoS L Murugan arrives to cast vote in Washermenpet polling station

Minister of State of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry L Murugan arrived again at Chennai's Washermenpet polling station to cast his vote. Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had accused that 'someone else' had voted in place of L Murugan. The State Election Commissioner Palanikumar later clarified that the confusion arose as another person by the same name was present on the voter list.

05:24 Feb 19

Polling ends for regular voters, voting reserved for COVID patients from 5-6 PM

Polling for general voters has come to an end in the Tamil Nadu ULB polls. Only COVID-positive patients or those having coronavirus symptoms are allowed to vote from 5 PM to 6 PM.

05:00 Feb 19

Elderly persons are seen showing inked finger

04:43 Feb 19

31.89 per cent votes registered in Chennai Corporation as of 3 PM

In the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls, 31.89 per cent voter turnout was registered in the Chennai Corporation as of 3 PM.

04:41 Feb 19

MoS IB L Murugan's vote 'cast by someone else', claims Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

04:34 Feb 19

WATCH | DMK Tenkasi (North) district secretary involved in scuffle

04:28 Feb 19

Minister of Information and Publicity MP Saminathan casts his vote

04:23 Feb 19

Elderly man fell unconscious near Ariyalur after casting his vote

04:19 Feb 19

WATCH | Voters arguing with staff and many left without casting votes

04:11 Feb 19

DMK MP Kanimozhi shares picture of indigenous community voting for first time

03:58 Feb 19

WATCH | Ariyalur Deputy Director of Health Services M Geetharani arrived on a bicycle to register her vote

03:53 Feb 19

Actors Suriya and Karthi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes

03:50 Feb 19

Tamil Nadu ULB polls vote percentage update

54.15 % of votes polled in Nagapattinam District till 3 PM

57.00 % of votes polled in Trichy District till 3 PM

56.08 % of votes polled in Villupuram District till 3 PM

54.97 % of votes polled in Perambalur District till 3 PM

03:48 Feb 19

Tamil Nadu ULB polls vote percentage update

57.68 % of votes polled in Cuddalore District till 3 PM

51.97 % of votes polled in Mayiladuthurai District till 3 PM

58.82% of votes polled in Tenkasi District till 3 PM

52.46% of votes polled in Ramanathapuram District till 3 PM

03:27 Feb 19

Kanniyakumari: 37.21 per cent polling upto 1 PM

03:24 Feb 19

Actors Suriya and Karthi on their way to cast their votes.

03:18 Feb 19

Police personnel helps an elderly person in a polling booth at Saidapet

03:09 Feb 19

WATCH | Women wait to cast their vote at polling booth in Chennai

02:47 Feb 19

Tamil Nadu records 35.34 per cent polling by 1 pm

About 35.34  percentage of votes polled in urban local body elections across the State on Saturday.  Namakkal leads with 50.58 percentage of polling, followed by Karur with 50.04 percentage and Ariyalur with 49.43 percentage. Chennai's voter turnout stands at 23.42 percentage.

02:32 Feb 19

Polling peaceful across city, says Chennai Police Commissioner Jiwal

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said Urban Local Body polling has been peaceful across the city and there are no major incidents.

02:23 Feb 19

MNM chief Kamal Hassan and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala cast their votes

Actor turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala had cast their votes.

02:13 Feb 19

WATCH | Twins cast their vote for first time

02:04 Feb 19

As of 1 PM, 42% votes were polled in Tiruchy district

As of 1 PM, 42% votes were polled during the local body elections in Tiruchy district

In City Corporation: 38 per cent. 
In Municipalities: 41 per cent 
In Town Panchayats: 31 per cent

01:55 Feb 19

Dear Chennai come out and vote: Greater Chennai Corporation

01:49 Feb 19

Polling picks up in Chengalpattu district

01:44 Feb 19

DMK leaders cast their votes

DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin cast their votes in Chennai.

01:40 Feb 19

Tension at Melur as BJP booth agent asks Muslim woman to remove her fartha

Tension prevailed in Melur municipality's ward 8 as a BJP booth agent demanded a Muslim woman remove her fartha and mask to cross-check her name on the voters' list. According to sources, Muslim women wearing fartha along with masks came to cast their votes at the polling station in Al-Ameen High School in Melur Municipality. The booth agent of BJP, one Giriraj, has demanded one of them remove her mask and headscarf to cross-check with her photo on the voters' list. He said that it was not possible to cross-check the photos with the women wearing hijab. (READ MORE)

01:36 Feb 19

Candidates in Coimbatore corporation distributing different types of tokens to voters assuring costly gifts

01:27 Feb 19

WATCH | DMK Tenkasi district secretary P Sivapadmanathan seen quarrelling with cop

01:24 Feb 19

Voter came from Government Hospital, Srivilliputhur in stretcher to cast her vote

12:46 Feb 19

Close to 22 per cent polling across state so far

12:06 Feb 19

Latest polling figures from Theni

12:05 Feb 19
12:04 Feb 19

Update from Virudhanagar

11:55 Feb 19

Polling details from other districts

As of 11 am, 29.09% votes were polled during the local body elections in Tiruchy district. In Thanjavur district 15.7%votes polled till 11 pm. 26.16% votes polled till 11 am, in Sivaganga district.

11:52 Feb 19

11:50 Feb 19
11:50 Feb 19

Update from Ramanathapuram

11:05 Feb 19

DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations, CM Stalin exudes confidence after casting vote

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, "People are casting their vote with all eagerness across the State since the DMK government has made many achievements during the past nine months. So, the people are more enthusiastic in voting for the DMK candidates in the local body elections than in the Assembly elections." (READ FULL STORY HERE)

10:38 Feb 19

Update from Sivaganga

10:21 Feb 19

WATCH VIDEO | DMDK candidate's mother brings sexual harassment allegations against DMK candidate's father

09:59 Feb 19

Update from Ramanathapuram

09:58 Feb 19
09:58 Feb 19

Update from Chengalpattu

09:46 Feb 19

Tamil Nadu CM casts his vote

09:45 Feb 19

Disabled voters face difficulties

09:44 Feb 19

More EVM glitches at Tiruchy

Following EVM malfunction polling was delayed by nearly 30 minutes at five polling centres at Musiri, Samayapuram, Manachanallur and Kattur areas in Tiruchy. New machines were brought to the centers to start polling process.

09:43 Feb 19
09:42 Feb 19

Chaos at multiple Coimbatore voting booths as voters sent back due to revised ward numbers and polling stations

  • Chaos broke out at several voting booths in many places of Coimbatore as people have been visiting the wrong polling stations on Saturday due to the change in ward numbers.
  • The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) recently revised the ward numbers of all the 100 wards in the 5 zones across the city. However, the officials failed to make the people aware of the new ward numbers.
  • Due to this, many of them were left in the dark without any idea of their new ward numbers or the polling station.
  • In this situation, some people who visited the same polling stations in which they had cast their vote during the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections last year were sent back due to change in ward numbers and polling booths. Chandrika (names changed), a voter from Subramaniyampalayam told TNIE
  • “It has been total chaos here. We came by 7 o'clock in the morning itself to cast our votes early. But we were tossed around by the officials due to change in ward numbers. My husband, my daughter, my son and myself – all 4 of them from the same house on the same street had to go to 4 different polling stations for voting, thanks to the revised ward numbers.”
  • Another voter Kumaran from KNG Pudur said “As I casted my vote in the Government middle school during the State assembly elections last year, I went to same polling station this year. But the officials sent me back saying that the polling booths have been changed due to a change in the ward numbers. No proper information or awareness were made by the district administration or the Coimbatore corporation. It's chaotic at all the polling stations and total time waste for the people.”
  • Polling station officials and the political party representatives who had set up their camps near the voting booth helped the voters identify their polling stations with their EPIC numbers.
09:39 Feb 19

WATCH VIDEO | Age no bar for this voter

09:20 Feb 19

WATCH VIDEO | Now elections norms go for a toss at Thiruvallur

09:18 Feb 19

Voter's unique way to protest against non availability of NOTA in EVMs

09:16 Feb 19

Poll norms go for a toss in Virudhanagar

09:10 Feb 19
09:04 Feb 19

Visuals from Tiruchy

08:46 Feb 19

WATCH VIDEO | Actor Vijay casts his vote

08:26 Feb 19

Update from Ambur

08:14 Feb 19

Trichy Collector casts his vote

Trichy District Collector S Sivarasu exercised his franchise in the urban body election at 7 am. He told the media that 17 FIRs were registered on cash for vote complaints.

08:13 Feb 19

Visuals from Chennai's Saidapet

07:41 Feb 19

Voters in Chennai's resettlement colonies want sports facilities, image makeover

Ward councillors of resettlement colonies like Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and parts of Semmencherry must shoulder added responsibilities apart from carrying out their usual duties, said the residents. The councillors should encourage young people, create sports opportunities and help rebuild image of the area, they said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:40 Feb 19

As Chennai, suburbs go to poll, voters struggle to get booth slips

“Around 90 per cent of residents in our street did not receive their booth slips. During the last local body elections in 2011, we got slips two days in advance. If the booth is far, we have to make travel arrangements. We appealed to the Chennai corporation officials numerous times and there was no response,” said V Jayaraman, president, T Nagar Welfare Residents Association. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:38 Feb 19

Booths inaccessible to disabled, activists say SEC slacking off

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) took steps to provide facilities in the polling booths during the Assembly elections held in May, the State Election Commission (SEC) doesn’t take the issue seriously despite several representations, say activists. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

07:37 Feb 19

Nothing local about it? Big issues dominate TN civic poll campaign

The DMK’s campaign was centred on how the party fulfilled many of its poll promises within a short span of time. It also positioned itself as the only strong opponent to the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the only party fighting against NEET. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIDMK BJP Tamil Nadu Civic Elections Tamil Nadu Civic Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu civic polls Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2022 TN civic polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
Videos
Interview | Uzair Merchant on Making the World’s First NFT Music Video | STARDUST | Deadpool 2
A physically challenged man returns after casting his vote at a polling booth for the Urban and local body elections, on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022, in Chennai. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
TN civic polls: 57,770 candidates in fray for over 12,500 ward member posts across the state
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp