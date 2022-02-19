Tamil Nadu civic elections updates: Polling ends in state, results on February 22

By Online Desk

The voting for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the TN local body polls concluded peacefully.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State as the DMK government has performed well during the past nine months by implementing many schemes.

"Going by the updates we are getting from across the State, the DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations in the State," the Chief Minister told reporters earlier in the day, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward No.122 (SIET College) at Teynampet.

The ruling DMK and its allies contested this election together. The main opposition AIADMK's partners during the last year's Assembly polls like the PMK and BJP faced the civic polls on their own.

After a gap of over 10 years, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls were held today in a single phase.

The counting of votes would commence on February 22 in 268 centres.