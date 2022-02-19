*Despite the polling officials clarifying that those women voters wearing #hijab were verified*, the BJP booth agent created a scuffle and was later detained in #Melur police station for further investigation #Madurai@VinodhArulappan @xpresstn https://t.co/CtbRxuwBKk pic.twitter.com/4PzfRohEAs— Shobana Radhakrishnan (@Shobana_RKrish) February 19, 2022
Tamil Nadu civic elections updates: Polling ends in state, results on February 22
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State.
The voting for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the TN local body polls concluded peacefully.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today exuded confidence that the DMK-led front would win all 21 municipal corporations in the State as the DMK government has performed well during the past nine months by implementing many schemes.
"Going by the updates we are getting from across the State, the DMK-led front will win all 21 municipal corporations in the State," the Chief Minister told reporters earlier in the day, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ward No.122 (SIET College) at Teynampet.
The ruling DMK and its allies contested this election together. The main opposition AIADMK's partners during the last year's Assembly polls like the PMK and BJP faced the civic polls on their own.
After a gap of over 10 years, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls were held today in a single phase.
The counting of votes would commence on February 22 in 268 centres.
These tribals travelled on bamboo rafts, then trekked 10 km to vote in TN local body polls
Their belief in democracy is so strong that they do not want to miss out on even a single opportunity to exercise their franchise. Meet the 18 of the 25 tribal residents of Injikuzhi, who reached Periyamyilar Kaani, a day ahead of the urban local body polls, by crossing the Papanasam dam on makeshift bamboo rafts. (READ MORE)
A video of a private bus driver halting his bus midway on Saturday to cast his vote in Bommidi has been receiving praise on social media. The driver was lauded for his diligence in exercising his democratic right to vote. (READ MORE)
Election officer seal the ballot box at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli.
AIADMK's Nagapattinam town secretary Thanga Kathiravan & other functionaries blocked Nagore-Nagapattinam Road for few minutes after candidates were refused entry into booth premises. Candidates were allowed after talks with officials
We hope that the authorities take steps to follow the Election Commission's guidelines in the future at the least. If such guidelines are followed and Braille sheets are provided, we will be independent and we will also be able to get a first-hand experice in voting without any one else's support: Visually challenged man
A visually challenged assistant English professor on Saturday said election authorities did not provide people like him a Braille sheet containing information on candidates and symbols to enable them to make an independent choice. While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission's norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own.
Polling for electing ward members for 648 urban local bodies concludes peacefully across Tamil Nadu. The counting of votes is to happen on February 22.
64.5 per cent of votes recorded until 5 PM in Mayiladuthurai
64.5 % of votes was recorded until 5 PM in Mayiladuthurai district.
64.5 % of votes was recorded until 5 PM in Mayiladuthurai district.#localbodyelection2022 #UrbanLocalBodyElection @xpresstn @ezhil_jkm pic.twitter.com/H9NQQKpism
A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent and others at a polling station near here, when he objected to a woman voter wearing a Hijab, following which the saffron party man was sent out of the booth. The ruling DMK strongly condemned the BJP man for opposing the Muslim woman and sought action against him.
73.46% votes cast in Ariyalur till 5PM
68.53 per cent of votes were cast in the urban local body elections in Perambalur district and 73.46% of votes were cast in Ariyalur district till 5 PM.
The booth level officers in Nagore ensuring that the polling undergoes without risks of COVID. Many female booth staffs clad in Burqa, played their roles in conducting the polls
Many female booth staffs clad in #Burqa, played their roles in conducting the polls#LocalBodyElection#localbodyelection2022@NewIndianXpress@xpresstn @ezhil_jkm @ashokkumar_TNIE pic.twitter.com/0ct38hiKEw
Voters wait in queue to cast their vote at North Chennai, during the Urban and local body elections
A 38-year-old Covid 19 patient arrives to cast her vote in Modern school, Nanganallur
47.18 per cent polling recorded as of 3 PM
The voter turnout in urban local body elections across the State stands at 47.18 per cent, as of 3 pm on Saturday, said a statement from the State Election Commission. Dharmapuri district topped registering 65.68 per cent of polling, followed by Namakkal (64.19 %), Karur (63.56 %), Ariyalur (62.34 %) and Villupuram (60.14%). The districts which witnessed higher voter turnout have the highest number of town panchayats compared to other districts. As of 3 pm, the polling percentage in town panchayats stood at 61.38, municipalities at 53.49 and Corporations at 39.13. The voter turnout remains low in Chennai city with 31.89 per cent.
Minister of State of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry L Murugan arrived again at Chennai's Washermenpet polling station to cast his vote. Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had accused that 'someone else' had voted in place of L Murugan. The State Election Commissioner Palanikumar later clarified that the confusion arose as another person by the same name was present on the voter list.
Polling for general voters has come to an end in the Tamil Nadu ULB polls. Only COVID-positive patients or those having coronavirus symptoms are allowed to vote from 5 PM to 6 PM.
Madurai- Elderly persons are seen showing his inked finger after casting his vote in the urban local body election held at in Madurai on Saturday
In the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls, 31.89 per cent voter turnout was registered in the Chennai Corporation as of 3 PM.
The level to which official machinery is misused is too obvious today. Hon Min Shri L Murugan's vote casted by some one else in his polling booth in Anna Nagar East, Chennai
Hon Min Shri @Murugan_MoS avl vote casted by some one else in his polling booth in Anna Nagar East, Chennai
After DMK's Tenkasi (north) district secretary Chelladurai and Kadayanallur town secretary Sheik Uduman who is contesting as Ind. candidate in Ward 6 of the town were involved in scuffle inside polling station, police expelled them
Minister of Information and Publicity MP Saminathan casted his vote in Muthur govt. School Tiruppur
An elderly man fell unconscious near Ariyalur after casting his vote in a queue for a long time. Later, he was admitted to Ariyalur government hospital by 108 ambulance for treatment.
A booth of ward 38 in Coimbatore Corporation, set up at Vadavalli has forced people to travel at least 3 km and to wait hours for voting. long-waited voters arguing with staff and many had left without casting votes
DMK MP Kanimozhi shares picture of indigenous community voting for first time
Ariyalur Deputy Director of Health Services M Geetharani arrived on a bicycle and registered her vote in the polling centre in Thuraimangalam EVM School in Perambalur district.
Actor Suriya and his brother Karthi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai.
54.15 % of votes polled in Nagapattinam District till 3 PM
57.00 % of votes polled in Trichy District till 3 PM
56.08 % of votes polled in Villupuram District till 3 PM
54.97 % of votes polled in Perambalur District till 3 PM
57.68 % of votes polled in Cuddalore District till 3 PM
51.97 % of votes polled in Mayiladuthurai District till 3 PM
58.82% of votes polled in Tenkasi District till 3 PM
52.46% of votes polled in Ramanathapuram District till 3 PM
37.21 percent polling upto 1pm in Kanniyakumari District
37.21 percent polling upto 1pm@xpresstn @VinodhArulappan @mannar_mannan pic.twitter.com/PtsP7hCNBK
Actors Suriya and Karthi on their way to cast their votes.
A police personnel helps an elderly person in a polling booth at Saidapet in Chennai during the local body election.
Women wait to cast their vote at a polling booth in Chennai.
Express Video | @Jawahar_TNIE @xpresstn #TNUrbanLocalBodyPolls #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/QyhCWu0RHv
About 35.34 percentage of votes polled in urban local body elections across the State on Saturday. Namakkal leads with 50.58 percentage of polling, followed by Karur with 50.04 percentage and Ariyalur with 49.43 percentage. Chennai's voter turnout stands at 23.42 percentage.
Polling peaceful across city, says Chennai Police Commissioner Jiwal
Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said Urban Local Body polling has been peaceful across the city and there are no major incidents.
Actor turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala had cast their votes.
Rashika and Rishaba who are twins cast their vote for the first time for the #TnLocalBodyElection. After several hours of finding their respective booth, they cast their votes.@xpresstn— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 19, 2022
Express Video | @ashwinacharya05 #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/85y2pjh9CR
As of 1 PM, 42% votes were polled during the local body elections in Tiruchy district
In City Corporation: 38 per cent.
In Municipalities: 41 per cent
In Town Panchayats: 31 per cent
Dear Chennai! Come out and vote!
Come out and vote!
1) Find your Polling Station: https://t.co/9BzoEH57lb
2) Go to the polling station with a valid ID card (check previous posts)
3) Vote!#ChennaiCorporation#ChennaiElection#LocalBodyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/GCBaOkr7mo
After a brief lull, polling picks up in Chengalpattu district.— B Anbuselvan (@anbuselvan_tnie) February 19, 2022
As of 1 pm, 30.23 % of votes polled.
Town panchayats: 44.89 %
Municipalities: 35 %
Corporation (Tambaram) : 27.65 %@xpresstn
DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin cast their votes in Chennai.
Tension prevailed in Melur municipality's ward 8 as a BJP booth agent demanded a Muslim woman remove her fartha and mask to cross-check her name on the voters' list. According to sources, Muslim women wearing fartha along with masks came to cast their votes at the polling station in Al-Ameen High School in Melur Municipality. The booth agent of BJP, one Giriraj, has demanded one of them remove her mask and headscarf to cross-check with her photo on the voters' list. He said that it was not possible to cross-check the photos with the women wearing hijab. (READ MORE)
Apart from the cash and gifts, Candidates in Coimbatore corporation, especially in Westzone, are distributing different types of tokens worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 to voters assuring costly gifts if they win the urbanlocalbodyelections
DMK Tenkasi district secretary P Sivapadmanathan seen quarrelling with the woman cop for not being allowed to sit near the polling station in Courtallam
@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/ulMN1c8kK8
Very interestingly a voter Govindammal came from Government Hospital, Srivilliputhur in strecher to cast her democratic franchise. During the time, staff prevented the media persons to take photo and video.
About 21.69 % of polling recorded in urban local body elections across the State as of 11 am: State Election Commission. Town panchayats: 28.42 %, Municipalities: 24.53 %, Corporations: 17.93 %
Town panchayats: 28.42 %
Municipalities: 24.53 %
Corporations: 17.93 %@xpresstn
#UrbanLocalBodyElection #TamilNadu #Theni— Shobana Radhakrishnan (@Shobana_RKrish) February 19, 2022
27.28 % votes polled as on 11 am report in Theni
Visually challenged people cast their votes with the help of officials in Tiruchy.
Express Photos | @ashokkumar_TNIE @xpresstn #TnLocalBodyElection #TNElection2022 #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/64ZPpH2XND
At 11 am status, 28.46 percent votes polled in Virudhunagar
As of 11 am, 29.09% votes were polled during the local body elections in Tiruchy district. In Thanjavur district 15.7%votes polled till 11 pm. 26.16% votes polled till 11 am, in Sivaganga district.
Corporation workmen remove political posters in Tondiarpet. Reportedly, more than 13,000 posters have been removed so far.
23.6% votes were polled during the LocalBodyElections in Ramanathapuram dist. as of 11 am. At 4 municipalities - 21.75%, At 7 town panchayats - 28.95%
At 4 municipalities - 21.75%
At 7 town panchayats - 28.95%
@xpresstn @VinodhArulappan pic.twitter.com/w97dUk8OxM
Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, "People are casting their vote with all eagerness across the State since the DMK government has made many achievements during the past nine months. So, the people are more enthusiastic in voting for the DMK candidates in the local body elections than in the Assembly elections." (READ FULL STORY HERE)
10.19% votes casted till 9 am for the local body polls in Sivaganga district
Sivakasi 26th ward DMDK candidate Karuppasamy's mother Parvathi allegedly saying that she was humiliated, stripped off her saree by DMK candidate Suriya's father Chandran.
As of 9 am, 8.88% votes were polled during the localbodyelections in Ramanathapuram dist.
Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu casted his vote at Panchayat Union Elementary School in Mallakinar Virudhunagar.
Chengalpattu dist recorded 4.63 % voter turnout as of 9am. Town panchayats: 10.86 %, Municipalities: 6.60 %, Corporation (Tambaram): 3.3 %
Town panchayats: 10.86 %
Municipalities: 6.60 %
Corporation (Tambaram): 3.3 %@xpresstn
CM MK Stalin casts his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet
There's 1 wheelchair for the 8 booths at Nellai Nadar school in Kotivakkam, counting on the fact that only 1 person with disability/senior citizen may need it at a time
Following EVM malfunction polling was delayed by nearly 30 minutes at five polling centres at Musiri, Samayapuram, Manachanallur and Kattur areas in Tiruchy. New machines were brought to the centers to start polling process.
Unlike @ECISVEEP, the State election commission has not permitted postal votes for elderly & PwDs.— B Anbuselvan (@anbuselvan_tnie) February 19, 2022
A 83 year-old Pattu seen coming out of polling booth at Tambaram Sanatorium. She exercised her franchise to elect councillor for ward 33 in Tambaram corporation. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/KzgKTeKL0p
- Chaos broke out at several voting booths in many places of Coimbatore as people have been visiting the wrong polling stations on Saturday due to the change in ward numbers.
- The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) recently revised the ward numbers of all the 100 wards in the 5 zones across the city. However, the officials failed to make the people aware of the new ward numbers.
- Due to this, many of them were left in the dark without any idea of their new ward numbers or the polling station.
- In this situation, some people who visited the same polling stations in which they had cast their vote during the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections last year were sent back due to change in ward numbers and polling booths. Chandrika (names changed), a voter from Subramaniyampalayam told TNIE
- “It has been total chaos here. We came by 7 o'clock in the morning itself to cast our votes early. But we were tossed around by the officials due to change in ward numbers. My husband, my daughter, my son and myself – all 4 of them from the same house on the same street had to go to 4 different polling stations for voting, thanks to the revised ward numbers.”
- Another voter Kumaran from KNG Pudur said “As I casted my vote in the Government middle school during the State assembly elections last year, I went to same polling station this year. But the officials sent me back saying that the polling booths have been changed due to a change in the ward numbers. No proper information or awareness were made by the district administration or the Coimbatore corporation. It's chaotic at all the polling stations and total time waste for the people.”
- Polling station officials and the political party representatives who had set up their camps near the voting booth helped the voters identify their polling stations with their EPIC numbers.
85-year-old Rogayabee on her way to cast her vote in TN's Villupuram district.
Express Video | @pattabiphotos @xpresstn #TnLocalBodyElection pic.twitter.com/UFnn5b4b6h
People ignore the election code of conduct and try to influence people near a polling booth at Koladi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district.
Express Video | @ddmallick @xpresstn #TnLocalBodyElection pic.twitter.com/UisjDO4RKv
Under Section 71 of election rules, a candidate in Mylapore chose not to vote. "This is a protest against non availability of NOTA in EVMs," he says.
Against election norms, AIADMK members canvassed votes at infront of KVS Matriculation school polling booth in Virudhunagar. After, police personnel scolded them, they removed from the place.
State working president of Tamil Nadu Jewel Appraiser Association C Mahesh Babu (48) attempted to enter inside a polling station (ward 12) in Sivaganga municipality in a half-naked manner stressing to permanant the appraiser jobs in banks
People cast their vote for the urban local body election in Tiruchy.
Express Photos | @ashokkumar_TNIE @xpresstn #TnLocalBodyElection #TNUrbanBodyPolls pic.twitter.com/2HUzqI6uot
Actor Vijay casts his vote for the local election at a school in Neelangarai.
Express Video | @ashwinacharya05 @xpresstn #TNUrbanBodyPolls #TNUrbanLocalBodyPolls pic.twitter.com/CXM3XWdDBH
Voting was delayed for more than an hour in the 47M polling booth (ward 24) in Ambur municipality due to an EVM malfunction. The issue is resolved now.
@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/lWgWfvtrI4
Trichy District Collector S Sivarasu exercised his franchise in the urban body election at 7 am. He told the media that 17 FIRs were registered on cash for vote complaints.
Ongoing voting at Ward 142 in Saidapet. Many voters get confused as they visit wrong polling booths due to change in ward numbers.
Voters in Chennai's resettlement colonies want sports facilities, image makeover
Ward councillors of resettlement colonies like Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and parts of Semmencherry must shoulder added responsibilities apart from carrying out their usual duties, said the residents. The councillors should encourage young people, create sports opportunities and help rebuild image of the area, they said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
As Chennai, suburbs go to poll, voters struggle to get booth slips
“Around 90 per cent of residents in our street did not receive their booth slips. During the last local body elections in 2011, we got slips two days in advance. If the booth is far, we have to make travel arrangements. We appealed to the Chennai corporation officials numerous times and there was no response,” said V Jayaraman, president, T Nagar Welfare Residents Association. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Booths inaccessible to disabled, activists say SEC slacking off
Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) took steps to provide facilities in the polling booths during the Assembly elections held in May, the State Election Commission (SEC) doesn’t take the issue seriously despite several representations, say activists. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Nothing local about it? Big issues dominate TN civic poll campaign
The DMK’s campaign was centred on how the party fulfilled many of its poll promises within a short span of time. It also positioned itself as the only strong opponent to the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the only party fighting against NEET. (READ FULL STORY HERE)