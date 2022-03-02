Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates | IAF's first evacuation flight with 200 Indians lands in Delhi

05:53 Mar 2

Government of India sources say evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Odessa (Ukraine) is happening via Moldova to Romania. This is what we have learnt:

• Embassy of India in Romania in coordination with Moldovan authorities is organizing movement of Indian nationals stranded in Odessa (Ukraine) to Bucharest (Romania) via Moldova

• Airspace in Moldova is closed so Indians are being sent to Bucharest

• Embassy is organising two routes for buses - one set of buses for those crossing the Palanca border (Ukraine- Moldova) and being sent directly to Romania without stopping in Moldova.

• Another route for those who are in the camps located in and around the capital Chisin?u.

• The bus services are being provided free of cost

• Since March 01, about 250 students have crossed over to Romania. They have all been sent by buses organised by Embassy directly to Romania (Bucharest) from the border.

• About 80-100 nationals are still left in and around Chisin?u (Capital) and most will be leaving by a bus today (on March 02)

• In Bucharest, Indian Embassy is helping the Indian nationals with flights under Operation Ganga.

• Embassy in coordination with Romanian Authorities, has ensured that no visa is required to exit Romania via special flights.