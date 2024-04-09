'Who fired the bullets?': Farmers to greet BJP candidates in Punjab and Haryana with 11 questions

The 11 questions

1. Why were the roads blocked by digging them with iron rods? Who put upbarricades, fired bullets and teargas shells on farmers during their agitation? Are we foreigners that we were not allowed to go to Delhi?

2. Why was the young farmer Shubhkaran killed by firing and made a martyr? Why were 400 farmers injured and their tractors damaged?

3. Why have you not implemented Dr MS Swaminathan's report? What is the problem in giving MSP legal status and fixing it as per C2 plus 50 percent?

4. Why Lakhimpur Kheri farmers have not been given justice and keeping Ajay Mishra Teny in the union cabinet.

5. Why were the cases registered against farmers during the agitation not withdrawn?

6. Why was farmers' debt not waived when you have not any difficulty in waiving the corporates huge debt?

7. Why was the Electricity Amendment Act presented in the Parliament despite promises that this will not be done?

8. Why was agriculture not kept out from the purview of the Pollution Act?

9. Why have you sold the country to corporates by way of corruption through Electoral bonds?