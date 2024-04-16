PM Modi claims 90 percent of Constituent Assembly members were 'Sanatanis' in Bihar poll rally

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday refuted the opposition’s allegation that the BJP was trying to change India's Constitution and reiterated that even Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar, who had drafted the Constitution, cannot alter it.

PM Modi’s reactions came a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad alleged that the BJP was planning to change the Constitution. The RJD chief had remarked that Dalits, poor and backwards would not forgive the BJP and PM Modi if it happened.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya, PM Modi took a jibe at Lalu and other opposition leaders by contending that they were using the Constitution as a political weapon and spreading lies that the BJP would change the Constitution if voted to power for the third consecutive term.

"Those who want to use the Constitution as political power and spread distorted narratives for the last three decades with an intention to intimidate and scare people like the country will burn and will not survive if the BJP and RSS come to power," the prime minister claimed, adding: "...even Dr BR Ambedkar, who had drafted the Constitution, cannot change the Constitution of India. Stop spreading lies. Those insulting the Constitution do not have the right to remain in public life."