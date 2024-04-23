SC pulls up Centre for inaction against Patanjali, directs Ramdev to submit apology ads on record within two days

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it is in the largest interest of consumers/public on how they are being mislead, their entitlement to know the truth, whomever hearing the IMA case against Patanjali and its misleading advertisements.

The top court also questioned the Union for its alleged failure to invoke the Drugs and cosmetics Rules of 1945 against Patanjali Ayurved for broadcasting and publishing misleading advertisements in print and electronic media.

"We are not here to gun for a particular party, it is in largest interest of consumers/public on how they are being mislead, their entitlement to know the truth and what steps they can take," a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said in their order on Tuesday.

The apex court took into record the apology submitted by the proposed contemnors-- Patanjali, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna -- as they had stated that their apology was published in newspapers only yesterday which is an unqualified apology. The said advertisements were not on record submittes by the proposed contemnors to the SC.

Thereby, the apex court direted them to collate the same and needful shall be done to supply it to the petitioners (IMA amd others).

The top court also said that is further stated by the proposed contemnors that additional advertisements should be issued by them showing unqualified apology for the lapses on their part.

Senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) of India, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjai and others, said that they had done and published in 67 publications. Not 1.

The apex court took into record all the submissions and fixed the matter for further hearing to April 30.

The top court also on Tuesday took strong exception to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for alleged unethical acts where medicines are prescribed which is “expensive and unnecessary” and said the association also needs to “put its house in order”.

“The petitioner (IMA) needs to put its own house in order regarding alleged unethical acts of the organisation where medicines are prescribed which is expensive and unnecessary,” said the bench.

The apex court asked the IMA, the petitioner in the case, that wherever there is misuse of the position by the IMA to prescribe expensive medicines and the line of treatment it needs “closer examination”.

It further told IMA that while it is pointing fingers at Patanjali, four fingers are pointing at them.

“Your (IMA) doctors also endorsing medicines in allopathic field, if that's happening, why should we not turn the beam at you," the apex court pointed out.

Despite time and again, Ramdev's apology, the SC had not so far accepted it. It had twice rejected the second affidavit of apology filed by Patanjali Ayurved and Balkrishna and Ramdev in the contempt case over the publication of misleading medical advertisements allegedly violating the undertaking given to the Court for not publishing such advertisements.

"You need to respect the rule of law. Law is equal for everyone," the bench had observed earlier and asked Ramdev to follow it.

The SC also in its last hearing slammed the Uttrakhand govt for not taking enough of action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of law. "You kept twiddling your thumb when law was being violated with impunity. The concerned officer's must be taken into task," SC while slamming the Uttarakhand govt said.

Patanjali Ayurved and Ramdev had assured the top court that it would not violate any law, in future, especially those related to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging that this was completely wrong, improper and misinformation on the part of Patanjali Ayurveda's advertisements, which claimed to cure certain diseases including; Blood Pressure, Diabetes and Asthma. "It is completely wrong to advertise on such kind of diseases and to cure such diseases," the IMA said.

The Apex Court in its earlier order restrained a temporary ban - including Print and TV -- on Patanjali medicine advertisements.

Relying on Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954, the Apex Court in its order restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising its products relating to diseases/ disorders.