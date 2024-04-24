Acid test for RLD-BJP alliance in heartland of Jat politics

BHAGPAT: Along the narrow lanes of Baghpat’s Chhaprauli Dehat village, the smiling pictures of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and his grandson Jayant Chaudhary don the walls of many houses. It is not an uncommon sight in Baghpat, the land of Jat politics and home to Charan Singh’s family. The peasant leader, who was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, represented Baghpat in Lok Sabha for three terms beginning from 1977. While his son Ajit Singh won Baghpat seven times, his grandson Jayant Chaudhary, lost the seat to BJP’s Satyapal Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, political equations have changed drastically with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chowdhury joining forces with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp. As Baghpat goes to polls on April 26, it will be an acid test for Jayant who stitched up an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the three-cornered contest, RLD’s Raj Kumar Sagwan, SP’s Amarpal Sharma, and BSP’s Praveen Bansal are in the fray. Interestingly, it is the first time since 1977 that the RLD fielded a candidate from outside the Chaudhary clan in Baghpat.