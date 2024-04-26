Sandeshkhali violence case: WB government moves SC against HC order; SC to hear it on Apr 29

"The said directions by the Calcutta HC, are unwarranted and not sustainable in the eyes of law and should be quashed by the SC," the government said in its appeal filed in the top court.

In its plea, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, said that the HC failed to consider the underlying political motive in the case. The extensive steps taken by the state police in the matter were completely ignored by the HC and the transfer of the probe to the CBI in a cursory manner is a violation of the law.

"The HC Order, which on one hand has called for a report from the CBI on the investigation has further painted the entire state machinery at fault attributing culpability of the State Officials in the land grabbing allegations, which prima facie are unwarranted," the governement in its appeal said.

On the orders of the Calcutta HC, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5. The FIRs pertain to alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.