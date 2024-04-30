SC questions ED on timing of Kejriwal's arrest before LS polls, seeks its reply

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court questioned the Enforcement Directorate about the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before the general elections and sought a response from the agency.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply on the question of the timing and said, "Life and liberty are exceedingly important. You can't deny that."

The bench, which asked Raju several other questions, asked the probe agency to reply on the next date of hearing of Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case related to the excise policy scam.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday -- from Wednesday, both judges will be sitting in different combinations.