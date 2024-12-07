As differences crop up among partners, questions being raised on INDIA bloc's future

SP's Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan said his party is still in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) but admitted that "differences of opinion" exist within the bloc.

"We are still a part of the INDIA bloc as we were among the founders. But differences of opinion on some issues among the alliance partners are there," he told PTI.

On recent developments within the opposition alliance, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairperson of the bloc and he should respond to the issues.

"Congress has to be more accommodative towards its partners and should do some "serious introspection and ponder on why seat sharing was not done properly for the Assembly polls where it lost badly," Raja told PTI.

He said all the parties have to remain united as the INDIA bloc was formed with the "BJP hatao, desh bachao" slogan and that everyone should work towards that goal.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said, "The INDIA bloc has always been prone to disintegration. Now, it is just a formality so that the effects of its disintegration could be transformed into reality.

Rajiv said that during the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the SP expressed surprise at the Congress's stand after the latter refused to get into any seat-sharing arrangement.

"This alliance was visible only on papers but now, it will not even exist there," the JD(U) leader said after the SP announced that it is walking out of the MVA.

BJP leader C R Kesavan termed the INDIA bloc "opportunistic" and said, "It is a divided house of hypocrisy. The bitter bickering among them, which is now in the open, is because the INDI bloc feels that Rahul Gandhi's failed leadership is the reason for its repeated defeats in elections."