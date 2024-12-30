BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip, Congress responds, 'Why does it bother you?'

A political controversy emerged on Monday as the BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Vietnam shortly after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress rejected the allegations, stating they were an attempt to divert attention from the Centre's handling of Singh's funeral arrangements.
The issue started when BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya raised the matter in an X post. "While the country mourns Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year," Malviya said.
He also referenced Operation Blue Star, alleging that the Gandhis and Congress had a history of hostility towards Sikhs. "Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," he added.
The Congress quickly responded, with senior leader Manickam Tagore accusing the BJP of engaging in "diversion politics."
"When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful," Tagore said.
He added, "If Mr. Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother them?" and concluded with, "Get well in the New Year."
The exchange is the latest in the ongoing feud between the two parties over the funeral and memorial arrangements for the two-time Prime Minister.
On Sunday, the BJP questioned why the Gandhi family did not attend Singh's ash immersion ceremony, to which the Congress responded by stating that they respected the family's privacy.
"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn't care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime. They continue to do so now. Yesterday nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied the Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh. This is their true face," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.
He called Rahul Gandhi a "leader of paryatan" (tourism). "Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'paryatan' and Leader of the party. At a time when the country is grieving the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi has left for 'paryatan' and party, as per media reports... Rahul Gandhi and 'paryatan' are nothing new. When the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, he was partying all night. He is not concerned about the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh," the leader added.
Last week, the two parties clashed over the location for Singh's cremation. The Congress had requested that Singh be cremated at a site designated for his future memorial, but the Centre decided to hold the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. The BJP accused the Congress of engaging in "cheap politics" over the matter, while the Congress claimed that the BJP had shown "disrespect and a grave insult" to Singh.
The government later clarified in a statement that a trust would be formed, and space would be allocated for a memorial, but the funeral would still take place at the crematorium.
Since then, prominent leaders from both parties have traded accusations over the alleged "disrespect" shown to the late Congress leader.
(With inputs from ANI)