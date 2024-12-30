BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip, Congress responds, 'Why does it bother you?'

A political controversy emerged on Monday as the BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Vietnam shortly after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress rejected the allegations, stating they were an attempt to divert attention from the Centre's handling of Singh's funeral arrangements.

The issue started when BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya raised the matter in an X post. "While the country mourns Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year," Malviya said.

He also referenced Operation Blue Star, alleging that the Gandhis and Congress had a history of hostility towards Sikhs. "Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," he added.