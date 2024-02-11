A bank in Ayodhya where only transaction is 'spirituality, inner peace, faith'

AYODHYA: There is a unique bank here in the land of Lord Ram where money does not matter and the only return its 35,000 account-holders get is peace of mind, faith and spirituality! Catching the attention of the devotees and tourists visiting the newly constructed Ram temple is "International Shree Sitaram Bank".

The deposits here are booklets with "Sitaram" scribbled on all pages.

The spiritual bank, which was set up in November 1970 by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has over 35,000 account-holders in India and abroad including the US, the UK, Canada, Nepal, Fiji, the UAE and other countries.