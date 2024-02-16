Look out notice issued against Haldwani violence mastermind

DEHRADUN: A look out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said.

Malik had constructed the madrassa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes.

Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in the Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence.

However, internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day.