Kharge targets Centre, says Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 'election-inspired'

NEW DELHI: Targeting the Centre for releasing an "election-inspired" Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday demanded a census be conducted soon for accurate information, insisting it should also incorporate a caste survey.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Kharge said that after 10 years of "deep sleep", the Modi government has finally come out with an "election-inspired" survey on public expenditure and income.

"The Modi government has made an unsuccessful attempt to pat itself on the back in the survey," he said.

"We have only one demand, for correct information, the Census of 2021 should be done as soon as possible and a caste census should be a part of it. The Congress party will definitely get it done as soon as its government is formed," the Congress chief added.

Kharge queried if everything in the country was so shiny as is being shown in the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, why the poorest five per cent of rural India was spending only Rs 46 daily.

"Why did the poorest five per cent of families get the least benefit from government schemes --only Rs 68/month? Did the capitalist friends get the remaining benefits? "Why is the monthly income of farmers less than the average income of rural India? Why has the fuel expenditure of rural families reduced by only 1.5 per cent while the Modi government continues to boast of the success of the Ujjwala scheme," the Congress leader asked.