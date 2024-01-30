Will go to Ayodhya and remove my pagri: Bihar deputy CM

Will political instability in Bihar since last decade come to an end with installation of the NDA government?

There will be political stability. Both of us know each other well and have a common agenda of development. We have to work for the betterment of the people of the state. There have been occasions in the past when our alliance with the JD(U) broke due to some political situations. That time is over now There is no need to look into the past. We now have better understanding than ever before. Moreover, the people had given mandate to the NDA in the 2020 assembly polls.

Under whose leadership the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be contested in Bihar?

The ensuing Lok Sabha election will be fought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the national level and CM Nitish Kumar at the state level. Both leaders will guide us how to go into the Lok Sabha election. Bihar’s role in the election is big and we will ensure that the guidelines of the party’s central leadership as well as Nitish Kumar are adhered to. It’s a matter of pride that the two leaders with immense experience in politics are with us and we will fight elections under their able leadership.

What will be the priority of the new government?

The priority is development of all sections of the society. The government will ensure that the benefit of the government schemes go to the last man in the row. The development works that remained unfulfilled due to break-up in alliance in August 2022 will be given top priorities now. The promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and other commitments made to the people in 2020 assembly election manifesto will be fulfilled.

What about your personal commitment about not removing pagri until Nitish is removed from power?

It was my personal commitment and I still abide by it. But sometimes you have to compromise with personal commitment for the sake of the nation and the party. The BJP has given me so much. For me, the BJP is like a mother, which nurtured me like its own child. I owe it to the mother who gave me birth and another — the BJP — which gave me everything that I have now. I was made deputy chief minister because of blessings of the party leaders. Now I will go to Ayodhya where I get my head tonsured and remove my headgear and submit it to lord Sri Ram.

What about Nitish frequently changing sides according to his political suitability? Even BJP has been blamed for doing the same thing.

Nitish Kumar has himself said that he will remain where he is today (in the NDA). He will not go anywhere. This time it was the JD(U)’s proposal to join hands with the BJP. The proposal was sent to our top leadership through a messenger, which was accepted.

How long will NDA government survive in Bihar?

It will complete its full term (2025). The people's mandate that was given to NDA in 2020 assembly polls was for us and we all together will deliver the results in days to come.