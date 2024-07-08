Plea in SC to seize electoral bond funds

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the confiscation of the money received by political parties under the electoral bonds scheme (EBS), as the same was struck down by the same court in February.
Filed by petitioner Khem Singh Bhati, the plea said that on February 15, the apex court struck down the electoral bonds scheme as it was violative of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.
The petitioner sought a direction for constituting a committee headed by a former judge of the apex court to investigate the alleged “illegal benefits” conferred on the donors by public authorities.
As per the plea, the court further directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to stop the issuance of electoral bonds from the date of the judgment and to disclose the details of the bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, till the date of the judgment.