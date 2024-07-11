BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah admits to crime, shaved off beard to conceal his identity

To conceal his identity, Shah shaved his beard and trimmed his hair, the official said, adding they were trying to find out if anyone helped him in changing his appearance.

The 24-year-old accused, who is in police custody till July 16, has claimed he possesses a driving licence, but the document was yet to be recovered, he said.

So far, the statements of 14 persons, including Mihir Shah's mother, sisters and friends, have been recorded, the official said.

The police are likely to visit the crash spot in Worli area of south-central Mumbai and re-construct the entire crime scene as part of their investigation, he said.

Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and currently out on bail.

During interrogation, the accused, whose family chauffeur was sitting besides him, admitted he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, but did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when, he said.

Mihir Shah is not cooperating in the investigation, as per the official.

The police have booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges.

The police will bring Rajrishi Bidawat, the family chauffeur, and Mihir Shah face to face to get more information about the crash and to know the entire sequence of events, the official said.

Bidawat, who was accompanying Mihir Shah at the time of the crash, is also an accused in the case.