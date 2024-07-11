BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confesses to crime, scene recreation done: Mumbai police

MUMBAI: Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said citing the probe carried out so far.

According to Police sources, the main accused, Mihir Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, were both confronted by the police during interrogation.

"Both accused confessed their roles in the crime and the police did a scene recreation from the night of the accident. With a similar sequence to the actual accident night, the scene was recreated from CJ House Worli to Sea Link Worli," said police.

After crashing into the couple's scooter in the early hours of Sunday, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on Wednesday.