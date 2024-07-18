Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Doda

JAMMU: A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday, officials said.

According to the officials, the encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties. They said the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received.